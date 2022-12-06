LIVERMORE — Chad Owen, 89, of Livermore, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Chadwick Owen was born December 29, 1932, in Ohio County to the late Roy Hector and Bessie Ann Taylor Owen, and was married to the former Norma Jean Price, July 16, 1955. He was better known as “Chad” to both his family and friends. Chad retired as a field office administrator from Texas Gas, Midland Station after 35 years of service. He was a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church where he also served as a church deacon and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Chad was a University of Kentucky basketball fan, and also enjoyed fishing, gardening, and traveling to the Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Norma Owen; a daughter, Becky Tanner (Frank) of Livermore; a son, Kevin Owen (Vicki) of Livermore; four grandsons, Dr. Brad Tanner (Susie), Scott Tanner, Garrett Owen (Melanie), and Dr. Ross Owen (Alyssa); and five great-grandchildren, Colton Tanner, Julia Tanner, Jacob Tanner, Wyatt Tanner, and Clementine Owen.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County, with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Chad’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at Musters in Livermore.
Chad’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care and personal attention given to Chad by the entire staff at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center.
The Chad Owen family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, C/O Julie King, 14758 Kentucky 136 East, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Chad at musterfuneralhomes.com.
