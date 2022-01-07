Chanelle Denice Bowman, 51, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
She was a correctional officer at the Green River Correctional Center in Central City and was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville
Survivors include her daughter; Amanda Pollard; parents, Lawrence Edward Bowman and Patricia Bowman; and one sister, Kortny Bowman.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the First Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville.
Visitation: After 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville, KY is in charge of arrangements.
Face masks are required for the visitation and funeral service. Online condolences for the family may be shared by visiting bibbsfuneral
