BUTLER COUNTY -- Charleen Spence, 88, of Butler County, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Bonnerdale, Arkansas. Charleen was born Sept. 10, 1931, in Butler County to the late Mary Kathleen Watkins Thomas and wife of the late Jesse William "JW" Spence.
Charleen Spence is survived by five children, Jerry Spence (Mary), Phillip Spence (Donna), Judy Harris (Bob), Randy Spence (Barb) and Jim Spence (Robin); 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Salem Cemetery in Logansport.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Charleen at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com.
