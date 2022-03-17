Charlene Dickerson, 81, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 15, 2022. She was born on April 30, 1940, in Owensboro to the late Ottis Tillman Kasey and Hula Kluck Kasey Ward. Charlene was a faithful member of Crosspointe Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. She was a homemaker, who loved her family and loved the Lord.
Along with her parents, Charlene is preceded in death by her sister, Paula Fitzgerald.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Dickerson; children, Phillip (Karen) Dickerson, Lawanna (Bill) Hodskins, Tina Peveler, and Darrell (Vicki) Dickerson; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn (Jack) Carlisle.
Service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Crosspointe Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 550 Worthington Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Crosspointe Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 550 Worthington Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
