Charlene Donahue, 70, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a healthcare worker and a member at Curdsville Baptist Church.
Survivors: brother, William T. Donahue, and daughters, Donna (Ari) Peech and Samantha (Michael) Purcell.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
