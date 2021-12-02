HARDINSBURG — Charlene House, 89, of Sample, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at her residence. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her sons, Gary Reed and Darrel Reed; daughters Donna Eakin and Shannon Arnold; stepson David House; stepdaughters Lesa House and Joy Murray; and brothers Al Arnold and Gerald Arnold.
Service: Noon Friday at Sample United Methodist Church, Sample. Burial: Jolly Cemetery, Sample, under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Jolly Cemetery.
Commented