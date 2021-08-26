Charlene Mae Finn, 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at OHRH. She was born in Hartford on Dec. 16, 1945, to the late Buster and Letha Bell Hines.
Charlene was a faithful member of Owensboro Faith Fellowship. She had been a caregiver all of her life, never met a stranger, loved hard and stood up for what she believed in.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Palestine “Butch” Finn Jr.
She is survived by her sons; Rodney Williams and Leonard Finn; grandchildren Chantel Garner, Michael Williams (Ashley), Christopher Williams (Alysia), Winston Williams (Jayme), Jesus Salas, Perla Salas, Ingrid Salas (Jose), Joseph Newcomm, Austin Valentine, Preston Davenport and Makinzi Davenport; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law Marylin Randolph (Bishop Robert Randolph).
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday with Bishop Robert Randolph officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to: bevilbrosfuneral
Commented