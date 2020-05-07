CENTRAL CITY — Charlene Parker Boyd, 57, of Central City, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was a faithful member of the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, serving as an event planner and dedicated choir member.
She was employed by Perdue Farms and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include sons Jonathan Boyd, Jeremy Boyd and Cody Boyd; daughter Courtney Boyd; brother Darrell Johnson; and sisters Ramona Parker Elrod and Jackie Bard.
Services will be private viewing and burial only.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
