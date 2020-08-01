Charlene S. Callender, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was 91. Mrs. Callender was born in Marion, Illinois, the daughter of the late Charley and Luella Garrison Smothers. Her life was marked by her enormous capacity to care for, be genuinely interested in and nurture all who were encompassed in the wide circle of her affection. The friends of her daughter and grandchildren were her children and grandchildren as well. She was a joyful sender of personal cards to mark not just birthdays, anniversaries, illnesses, graduations and achievements, but perhaps simply because someone was in her thoughts. Mrs. Callender was the arborist of the family tree, joyfully teaching the history of genealogical relationships with the same enthusiasm she put into building new relationships. Her zest for life was infectious. Never wanting to miss a thing, at family gatherings she was the first up in the mornings and the last to bed in the evenings. Games with her family were special for her, particularly holiday Bingo, for which the winners with great anticipation were awarded her personally chosen prizes. Her interest in those in her life was perhaps highlighted by her Facebook account having been frozen for 24 hours because her speedy replies led to the suspicion that she was a robot. Mrs. Callender lived most of her married life in Greenville, where she was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. Since living in Owensboro, she was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. The love of her life, Carroll Callender, passed away in 2012.
Those who remain to honor her memory and carry on her values include her daughter, Cindy Durall, and husband Tony of Owensboro; her granddaughters, Emmy Hoyes and husband Matt of Bardstown, and Sarah Dotsey and husband Roger of Louisville; her great-grandchildren, Lane, Bear, Redding, Asher and Evan; and her nephew, David Callender. Among her many friends are Becky Ballard and the residents and staff of Heritage Place. She was grateful for their love and compassion during her final years.
A private service of committal will be at the graveside in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville under the direction of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Heartford House of Hospice of Western Kentucky or Bellevue Baptist Church. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Charlene Callender at www.glenncares.com.
