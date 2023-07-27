GREENVILLE — Charlene Staples, 73, of Greenville, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Mrs. Staples was born Jan. 4, 1950, in Pineville. She was a retired cook with the Muhlenberg County School System and a member of New Paradise Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Octavia Osborne.
She is survived by her husband, Freddy Staples; daughter, Jennifer (Greg) Stevens; grandsons, Dalton and Dillon; granddaughter, Grace; brothers, James Osborne and Gary (Lytress) Osborne; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Woodland Cemetery in Greenville, with Bro. Tim Adcock officiating. Burial will follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented