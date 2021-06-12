HORSE BRANCH — Charlene Wilson, 88, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab. She was born Feb. 11, 1933, to the late Willie and Novie (Crowe) Smith. Charlene was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Charlene was preceded in death by her first husband, Everette Myers; her brother, James Richard Smith; and two sisters, Mary Lorene Wilson and Sharon Lynn Bishop.
Survivors include her husband, James Wilson; sister Barbara Minton; brothers-in-law Dewey Minton, Kenny Watson and Bruce Bishop; sisters-in-law Wanda Watson and Bonnie French; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home with Bro. Earnest Whitely officiating. Burial will be at McCord Cemetery near Horse Branch. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of service Sunday.
