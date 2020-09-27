Charles A. Brooks, 79, passed away Sept. 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 10, 1941, in Owensboro to the late William Sr. and Laura Brooks.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Logsdon; and his sisters, Manie Ann Ellis and Janice Baker.
He is survived by his brother, William Brooks Jr., as well as several nieces and nephews.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Charles Brooks may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
