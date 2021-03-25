Charles A. “Chuck” Kaylor, 49, of Maceo, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Springfield, Illinois, on Aug. 28, 1971, to Richard Kaylor and the late Nancy Timm Kaylor. Chuck was an extremely hard worker and was employed by RTI, where he worked as a CDL-Class A truck driver. He was a patriot and proud to have served in the U.S. Army.
With his larger-than-life personality, Chuck loved his wife and family more than anything and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, nieces and nephews. He was the life of the party and was an incredibly loyal partner and friend. An avid football fan, he faithfully cheered on the Tennessee Titans. He enjoyed playing pool and fishing in his free time. Very creative, he enjoyed painting, woodworking and astronomy.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Linda Ann Wilkerson Kaylor; and Pawpaw Chuck to Heather (Shawn) Asberry, Alexis (Jesse) Asberry, Cole Raymer, Jolene Raymer, Lennon Reneer, Wade Reneer, Peyton Sullivan and Dalleigh Sullivan; and his siblings, Stephanie (Taylor) Tellez, Andrea Serrao, Ricky (Michelle) Kaylor, Aaron (Sara) Kaylor and Ryan (Jewell) Kaylor.
A celebration of life will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Kenny Wilkerson officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor Charles at the visitation and celebration of life are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
