Charles A. McFarland, 47, of Owensboro, gained his wings Monday, March 8, 2021, at University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Daviess County on Jan. 2, 1974, to Jackie McFarland and the late Michael Riley.
He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, fishing, playing games on his phone, stripping wire for copper, playing cards, listening to music and making people laugh. He was a member of Greater Ebenezer Temple Church. Charles was the owner/operator of McFarland’s Cleanup Services and enjoyed cleaning up the community.
Charles was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Helen Young; and his grandfather, R.C. McFarland.
In addition to his mother, Charles is survived by his wife of 15 years, Chrystal McFarland; seven children, Genuwine McFarland, De’Aundre Todd, Allen (Shay) Douglas, Roger Douglas, Keraven (Ethan) McFarland, Jareya Harrison and Fantasia Staples; 10 grandchildren, Dreyen, Jordan and Serenity Douglas, J’Von Harrison, Anyah Curtis, Amiya and Ja’Shawn Douglas, Jaylee Bickett, Elijah Douglas and Madyson Huff; 12 brothers, Darrell McFarland, Gary Legg, Josh (Amanda) James, Chanler (JayLove) Curry, Chris (Brandy) Douglas, Deon Robinson, Silas Riley, Jermaine Bell, Grant Gamble, Dwight Gamble, Roy Tyler and Michael (Brittany) James; four sisters, Nevanda Curry, Mactissa Curry, Nicole Gamble and Janniece (Oowee) Young; four godchildren, April (Vernon) Ashley, Joey Lestage, Leah (Haven) Smith and Anthony “Chewy” Hicks; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Services will be noon Tuesday at Greater Ebenezer Temple in Owensboro with Pastor Anthony Johnson and the Rev. James Moore officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday with a private viewing for immediate family at 10 a.m. and public viewing after 11 a.m.
Family and friends are asked to wear protective face coverings and abide by all CDC guidelines.
McFarland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
