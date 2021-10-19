BELTON — Charles Alan DeArmond, 48, of Belton, died Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10:53 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was self-employed.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa Camplin DeArmond; daughters, Denikia DeArmond and Christina Knight; father, Charles Keith (Brenda) DeArmond; sisters, Donna Marie (Ricky) Patterson, Takeitha (Ben) Willis, and Misty (Curtis) Carver; brothers, Blake Shelton and Kenny (Sam) Shelton.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
