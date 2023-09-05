BEAVER DAM — Charles Allen Bullock, 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. He was born Jan. 27, 1938, in the Cool Springs Community of Ohio County to the late Victor and Ada King Bullock. Charles attended Green River Baptist Church and he retired from the City of Akron, Ohio.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. Garland Bullock; one sister, Jean Thienes; four brothers, Randall Bullock, James Bullock, Kenneth Bullock, and Larry Bullock; one step-daughter; one step-granddaughter; and one step-great-granddaughter.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, two brothers, Walter Bullock of Fordsville and Rodney (Sharon) Bullock of McHenry; three sisters, Sue Casey of Beaver Dam, Margaret Ginger of Uniontown, and Judy (Dwight) Payton of Horse Branch; stepson, Sam Davis of Tallmadge, Ohio; stepdaughter, Debra Richards of Rocky Point, North Carolina; several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his sister-in-law, best buddy, and caregiver for the last 17 years, Phyllis Bingham Bullock of Beaver Dam.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Mitchell Ash officiating. Burial will follow in Green River Baptist Church Cemetery in Cromwell. Friends may visit with Mr. Bullock’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Charles Allen Bullock by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
