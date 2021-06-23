TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Charles Allen Rodgers, 82, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Born in Owensboro to James B. Rodgers and Mary Virginia (Dillehay) Rodgers and a graduate of Daviess County High School, he went on to a lifetime career in the insurance business. After retiring, he greeted customers at surrounding Tallahassee Walgreens as Mr. Rodgers, and “welcome to our neighborhood.”
Charles was preceded in death by both parents; brothers James Lee Rodgers (Connie — deceased) and David Earl Rodgers; a sister, Barbara Jean Rodgers Joyce; and a daughter, Leigh Ann Rodgers Reid.
He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Rodgers Smith, a brother-in-law, Don Joyce; three sons, David Rodgers (Jeanette), Doug Rodgers (Nini — deceased) and James Rodgers (Danielle); and a daughter, Rebecca Rodgers.
Joyous blessings of grandchildren, Mallory, Michael, Autumn, John, Madison, Emily, Megan, Katherine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
