Charles Anthony "Dock" Dockemeyer, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Daviess County on Dec. 15, 1936, to the late Bernard and Lillian Biven Dockemeyer. He was retired from Ford Motor Company in Chicago, where he worked as a tool repairman for 35 years. Charles was a member of St. Martins Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting, going to the farm and yard work. Charles loved the outdoors.
Along with his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his son, Charles Anthony Dockemeyer Jr.; his siblings, Geraldine, Jenisse, Rosemary, Sue and Jim; and his grandson, Shawn Gunther.
Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Juaretta Roberts Dockemeyer; his children, Wayne (Linda) Dockemeyer of Owensboro and Tina Young; his daughter-in-law, Linda Dockemeyer; his grandchildren, Jody (Erica), Wesley, Kenny, Leslie, Suzanne (Terry), Damon, Christy (Joey) and Misty (Rob); 10 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Bob (Mildred) Dockemeyer of Kokomo, Indiana, Margaret Kelly of Owensboro, Faye (Charlie) May of Calhoun, Maye Hayden of Owensboro and Bernadine Edwards of Calhoun.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Martin Catholic Church with Father Pat Bittel officiating. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the church. Prayers will be 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Martin's Building Fund, 5856 KY-81, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Martin's Building Fund, 5856 KY-81, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
