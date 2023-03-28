HARTFORD — Charles Anthony Hagan, 75, of Hartford, passed away Friday, Mar. 24, 2023, at his home following a heart attack. He was born June 22, 1947, to Ollie James (Jack) Hagan and Catherine Duvall Hagan.
Charles had many names, including Jack, Tony, Chuck and Hagan. He graduated from St. Mary’s of the Woods High School in 1965, enlisted in the U. S. Army, and graduated from Fort Rucker, Alabama as Warrant Officer Hagan. He was promply sent to Vietnam where he served his country as a helicopter pilot. In Vietnam, he was aircraft commander of the Command and Control Helicopter for the 3rd Brigade Commander, then he flew with the 101st Airborne Division. While serving in Vietnam he brought his helicopter into enemy territory many times picking up wounded soldiers, flying them to safety only to return with more ammunition and getting other wounded soldiers to base. Being placed in heavy fire from the enemy, his aircraft took on numerous hits in the pilot’s compartment. Hagan rendered first aid to his co-pilot who had sustained several fragment wounds of the head during landings. For his bravery, Warrant Officer Hagan received the Award of Distinguished Flying Cross. Previously, he had received the Bronze Star, Air Medal with the 15th Oak Leaf Cluster, Medal of Valor, Medal of Merit, and Air Medal for Heroism.
After being discharged from the Army he attended Kentucky Wesleyan College where he earned a bachelor of science degree. Futher pursuing his education he then earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Law. He and his wife, Deborah Bolt, opened Hagan and Bolt Law Firm on the Courthouse Square, 117 E. Center St., where he served the Hartford community for 47 years.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Barrett, Doris Knott, and Joy Martin and two brothers-in-law, Tom Barrett and Frank Howard.
Hagan is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah Bolt; sisters, Jackie (Virgil) Head of Philpot, Sue (Dan) Howard of Whitesville, Nancy Howard of Philpot, and Kay (Shelby) Howard of Whitesville; two brothers-in-law, Al Knott and Norman Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private and there will be no visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wounded Warriors Project.
The Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Hagan. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Charles Anthony Hagan and sign his virtual guestbook by visiting www.hartfordmemorial.com.
Commented