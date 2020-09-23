HAWESVILLE — Charles Anthony “Tony” Laslie, 53, of Hawesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home. Tony was born in Owensboro on April 18, 1967, to the late Bernard Lewis Sr. and Sarah Ann Alexander Laslie. Tony was a laborer and of the Catholic Faith. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was just a good ol’ boy. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents; a wife, Terri Laslie; and a brother, Bernard Laslie Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Devie Laslie; daughter Lisa (Aaron) Bowlds; sons Nick (Jessi) Laslie and Daniel Laslie; grandson Kasen Laslie; sister-in-law, Mary (Todd) Laslie-Woodward; and nephew Justin (Diana) Laslie.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Services will be noon Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with burial following in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Tony’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
