Charles B. Boone, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born Sept. 27, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Bernard and Ona Davis Boone, Charles was 77. He was a member of the General Baptist Church and loved music and singing so much that his spiritual world revolved around music. At one time, he sang in the gospel group, The Gospel Miracles. Charles worked for 13 years at Clark Restaurant Service before becoming the owner and operator of Charles Boone Lawn Service for over 20 years. Charles joined his wife in 2000 by opening Nature’s Garden, a natural supplement and herb shop, which has been in business for 20 years. Charles loved research and helping his clients achieve better health and wellbeing. He always had a smile, laugh, flower, card or phone call to give back to others. Charles held degrees in reflexology, essential oils, herbology and holographic health. He was an avid UK fan who also loved gardening and mowing his yard.
In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Delbert Boone; and his sister, Ona Jean Boone.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife and the love of his life for 57 years, Pauline Buck Boone; sons, Sgt. Charles “Scott” Boone and wife Angela of Green Ridge, Missouri, and Jonathan D. Boone; daughter, Melissa Mattingly of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren, Alana Peters (Morgan), Madison Mattingly, Shayna Binion (Casey), Mackenzie Boone, Rose O’Donnell (Chad), Chelsea Boone, Jessie Boone, Tiffany Boone, Matt Boone, Isaac Boone and Renee Boone; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, James Bernard Boone, Reban Ray Boone and Jackie H. Boone; sister, Linda Joyce Finley; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The funeral service for Charles Boone, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Bells Run Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks in accordance with the governor’s mandate. For the visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
The family of Charles Boone would like to express special thanks to Dr. Matthews, Drs. John and Traci Falcone, Dr. Roger and P.K. Humphrey, Dr. Jennifer Martin, the Dr. Buchanan Medical Group and the caring and compassionate staff of the Heartford House.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartford House/Hospice of Western Kentucky, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Wendell Foster, 815 Triplett Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Charles may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented