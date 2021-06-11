Charles B. Kimmel, 101, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. The Muhlenberg County native was born May 14, 1920, to the late Wood and Clara Bradley Kimmel. Mr. Kimmel served in the U.S. Army during World War II and participated in seven major invasions. After attending Owensboro Vo-Tech, he became a licensed electrician by trade, working for many contractors. Charles loved playing golf and found great enjoyment as a “snow-bird” traveling to Florida every winter. He was a very generous person with a great work ethic. Charles was a 32nd degree Mason since 1954 of Owensboro Lodge 130.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kimmel also was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Erma Hull; brothers Brad, Maurice “Punk,” Lois and Bob Kimmel; and sisters Elizabeth Hieken and Martha Carver.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 38 years, Nora Ellen Kimmel; son Charles R. Kimmel of St. John, Indiana; two grandchildren, Jennie and Stephanie Kimmel; one great-grandchild, Anna Kimmel; and brothers Gene Kimmel and Jerry (Maxine) Kimmel.
The family would like to express special appreciation to the VFW (Post 696) and Hospice of Western Kentucky.
The service for Charles Kimmel will be noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial with military honors will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday with Masonic rites at 6:30 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Charles Kimmel may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented