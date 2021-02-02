SACRAMENTO — Charles “Brent” Turley, 51, of Sacramento, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 4:46 a.m. at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. Mr. Turley was born June 24, 1969, in Hopkins County. He worked at Alcoa Aluminum, and attended Sacramento United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Turley; and sister, Mitzi Turley.
He is survived by his fiancee’, Sharon Spencer; daughter, Maci-Lynn (Matthew) Brooks; granddaughter, Layton Brooks; mother, Carolla Turley; and brother, Chad Bryon Turley.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. Mike McLean officiating. Burial in Sacramento United Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Brooks, Reed Geary, Danny Markwell, Kerry Martin, David Pendley, Todd Rust, Troy Rust, and Darren Woodburn.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
