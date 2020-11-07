Charles “Butch” Basham, 68, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Charles Edward Basham was born Aug. 10, 1952, in Daviess County to Shirley Wendell and Wynona Snyder Basham and was better known as “Butch” to both his family and friends. Butch retired from Hon Furniture Company in Owensboro and was a member of the Baptist faith. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and enjoyed both woodworking and fishing.
Butch was preceded in death by his father, Shirley Basham; by a son, Michael Wayne Basham; and by a brother, James A. Basham.
Survivors include a son, Brian Basham and his wife, Mimi, of Menifee, California; a daughter, Heather Basham of Owensboro; three grandsons, Michael Basham, Colin Basham and Mason Basham; his mother, Wynona Basham of Owensboro; and a sister, Shirley “Junie” Hudson of Livermore.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Bob Kennedy officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Butch’s family from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Livermore. Butch’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Sunday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Butch’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Charles “Butch” Basham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St.; Owensboro, KY 42301. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Butch at musterfuneralhomes.com.
