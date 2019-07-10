PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Charles "Butch" Stephan, 84, passed away peacefully July 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ann; his parents, Charles and Jeanette; and his brothers, James, Timothy and John.
He is survived by Rosemary, his wife of 12 years; his children, Charles Jr. (Colleen), Pat Howard (Don), Carolyn Wells (Jeff), William (Cherri), David (Susan) and Margaret Bode (Michael); grandchildren Jeremy, Jennifer, Tim, Paul, Jordawn, Katherine, Matthew, Zachary, Nicholas, Grace, Abigail and Alaina; great-grandchildren Madison, Hunter, Cole, Gradie, Ethan, Cadence and Keaton; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.
We will celebrate his life at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with a Mass of Christian Burial, with visitation one hour prior, at the Church of St. Mary of the Lake, 105 N. Forestview Lane, Plymouth, followed by lunch and interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.
A special thank you to the caring staff and nurses at the many facilities that have helped us through the years care for him, especially Methodist Hospital.
Arrangements by Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels of Plymouth.
