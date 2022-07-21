Charles “Butchie” Bryant Harris III, 48, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, in Henderson. He was born August 1, 1973, in Owensboro to Charles Bryant Harris II and Dottie Sanders Harris. Butchie worked as a truck driver for Green River Distillery and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church and was an avid gun enthusiast. Butchie was a big cut-up and loved to tease and laugh with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia Harris; three children, Matthew Head (Tailor Burroughs), Hallie Harris (Jackson Turner), and Charles Bryant Harris IV; his parents, Charles Bryant Harris II and Dottie Harris; three grandchildren, Jayden Evans, Nyla Burroughs, and Axton Head; one sister, Stephanie Smith; stepbrother, Scott McManaway (Marissa); and stepsister, Rebecca Langlitz.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
