Charles C. "Boots" Norris, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County, Jan. 4, 1934, to the late Joseph Marshall and Eddie Pennington Norris.
He started his career with the Daviess County Sheriff's Department as a deputy in 1960 and went on to serve as the sheriff from 1973 to 1977. He was elected jailor in 1977 and served his term until 1981. Afterward, he went on to serve as Chief Deputy Jailor until his retirement in 1991. He was appointed as Commonwealth Detective in 1991, where he served for 10 years before retiring in 2001. Boots was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral, the Kentucky Sheriff's Association, the Kentucky Jailor's Association and the Fraternal Order of Police.
He enjoyed talking politics, mowing his grass, watching NASCAR and University of Kentucky basketball, horseback riding, talking on the phone and collecting friends. Boots knew everyone.
Along with his parents, Boots is preceded in death by his wife, Jean T. Norris; and his brothers, William Joseph Norris and Robert Tyler Norris.
Boots is survived by his children, Kathy Kuegel and Scott (Tami) Norris of Owensboro; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Doris Schrecker, Donna N. Montalvo and Rita Mauzy, all of Owensboro.
Services will be noon Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Stephen Cathedral, with Father Jerry Riney, Father Suneesh Matthew and Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial to follow at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Prayers will be 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East-West Hwy, Suite 350, Bethesda, Maryland 20814 or any charity of your choosing.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East-West Hwy, Suite 350, Bethesda, Maryland 20814 or any charity of your choosing.
