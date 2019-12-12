Charles Caswell Gray, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. He was born in Willacooche, Georgia, on June 8, 1927, to the late John Warren and Katie Lou Carter Gray. Charles was retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years. During his military service, Charles was the recipient of several awards. Most notably, he was a two-time recipient of the Bronze Star and was also awarded a Purple Heart. He later went on to retire from Big Rivers Electric, where he worked as a warehouse manager.
Charles was a member of St. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening, he loved nature and being outdoors, working on cars, family gatherings and seeing his grandchildren. Charles was a gentle and humble man; he was always generous. He would help anyone in need, especially his family.
Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his siblings, John Warren Gray and Joyce Gray Anderson; his daughter-in-law, Shannon Bunch Gray; and his son-in-law, Victor "Birdie" Abshier.
Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Bonnie Fitzgerald Gray; his children, Charles Patrick Gray, Theresa Charlene Gray and Matthew Scott (Nicole) Gray, all of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Sabrina Gray, Christopher (Natalie) Abshier, Nicolas, Andrew and Daniel Gray; and his great-grandchildren, Charles and Oliver Abshier.
Services will be noon Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church with Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 7:30 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Charles Caswell Gray at www.haleymcginnis.com.
