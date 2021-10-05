RICHLAND, Ind. — Charles “Charlie” A. Meece, 86, of Richland, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
Charlie was born in Richland, Indiana, on May 2, 1935 to the late Otto Sidney Meece and Anna Madel (Hancock) Meece.
He was a member of Richland Christian Church, where he served as an elder. He was also a Gideon.
Charlie had served in the United States Army. He also retired from Alcoa Warrick Operations after 50 years of service and was a lifelong farmer.
In addition to his parents, Charlie is preceded in death by his brother, Harold Meece; and his sister, Martha Jeanette Carpenter.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris (Wigginton) Meece; his children, David Allen Meece and his wife, Marie, of Rockport, Indiana, Sidney Darrin Meece and his wife, Dottie, of Richland, Indiana, Sarah Deniece Mullican and her husband, Patrick, of Richland, Indiana, and Rebekah Ann Wittman, of Richland, Indiana; his grandchildren, Trent Jones and his wife, Becky, Jessica Clark and her husband, Randall, Sidney Darrin Meece Jr. and his wife, Aly, Dakota Meece, Cheyenne Meece, Kamren Mullican, Isaac Wittman, Reya Mullican, and Rachel Wittman; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Richland Christian Church in Richland, Indiana with Pastor Drex Stuart officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gentryville, Indiana, with military honors. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday morning at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International at SendTheWord.org.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence
for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneral
Commented