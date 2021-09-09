Charles “Charlie” David Greer, 81, of Habit, passed into his eternal rest Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, with his wife and family by his side while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on May 20, 1940, in Daviess County to the late J.W. and Mary Grace Westerfield Greer. Charlie was a 1959 graduate of Daviess County High School. He was a retired electrician with the IBEW Local 1701. He served his country in the Army, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. Charlie was a faithful member of Bethabara Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, fishing and was a huge UK fan. But most of all, he loved watching his grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Greer.
Leaving behind to cherish his memory, but celebrating the life that he lived is his wife of 59 years and best friend, Carolyn Carlton Greer; a son, Marc (Shannon) Greer of Whitesville; daughter Kim (Brian) Huckleberry of Habit; five grandchildren, Ashton (Nick) Schemper of Kansas, Cole Greer, Kennady Greer, Brady Huckleberry and Charleeann Huckleberry; two brothers, Thomas (Beverly) Greer and Sammy (Peggy) Greer, both of Owensboro; sister-in-law Linda Greer; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Charlie’s life will be 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory officiated by the Rev. Gerald Peeples and the Rev. Herschel Morgan. The family asks that everyone wear UK or blue attire. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bethabara Baptist Church Building Fund, 2946 Kentucky 142, Philpot, KY 42366 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at will www.davisfuneralhome.com.
