Charles “Charlie” Miller Goodaker III, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Daviess County on Oct. 19, 1949, he was the son of the late Charles Miller Goodaker Jr. and Dorothy Faith Goodaker. Mr. Goodaker retired from Pascal Winery in Oregon before returning to Owensboro in 2003. He has worked at GRITS as a driver for the last five years. He loved driving for GRITS and his clients loved him, always requesting he be their driver. In his spare time, he enjoyed sports, especially UK basketball, golfing, NASCAR, and playing pool. Charlie had a great sense of humor and loved joking with family and friends. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 17 years, Rebecca Lynn Powers Goodaker; sons Chip (Theresa) Goodaker of Atlanta, Heath (Brandy) DeWitt and Drew (Markie) DeWitt of Owensboro; a granddaughter he loved as a daughter, Sydney Ann DeWitt of Owensboro; and grandchildren Madelyn Goodaker, Sydney Kay Goodaker, Tatum DeWitt, Weston DeWitt, Houston DeWitt and Holden DeWitt.
Services were private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mary Beth Hurley Medical Foundation, Owensboro Public Schools, 450 Griffith Ave, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Commented