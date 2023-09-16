Charles “Charlie” R. Winstead, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. He was born Oct. 2, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Frank Winstead and Ella Hundley Winstead. Charlie was an Air Force veteran. By trade, he was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Charlie was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Stephen Cathedral where he was an usher for 54 years. Charlie was an avid card player and enjoyed taking on the challenge of winning when he got the chance. He enjoyed riding his bike and playing Bluegrass music; some could consider him an amateur musician.
Along with his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank Winstead and Wallace Winstead, and his sisters, Natalie Lanham, Ruth Marks, and Lois Boeckman.
Charlie is survived by his sister, Carol James; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Rose Weider, Alice Howard, Jackie Murray, and Ruth Carico.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial to follow in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the church.
