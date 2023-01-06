Charles “Charlie” Wayne Calloway, 47, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, unexpectedly, at his home.
He was born May 16, 1975, in Owensboro, KY to the late Michael Wayne Sutherlin and Betty Jane Calloway Morton Jewell.
Charlie was a 1993 graduate of Apollo High School in Owensboro, KY. He loved working as a sales manager for Berkshire Hathaway Home Sales. Charlie enjoyed playing cards, boating and just being out on the water, gardening, shopping, music, swimming, watching and/or participating in standup comedy, shooting pool, working on DIY projects, and socializing with his friends and family. Charlie had the ability to make someone laugh even on their darkest day.
Charlie leaves to cherish his memory, the love of his life, Heather Hamilton Livers; his three children, Amber Schultz (Jacob) of Fairbanks, Alaska, Bradley and Leah Calloway of Bivalve, Maryland; a grandson, Asher Schultz; three sisters, Carolyn S. Brown, Karen Powers Smith (Steven) and Natasha Watkins; a brother, James Christopher Morton (Amanda Poole), all of Owensboro, KY; a close uncle, Johnny Calloway of Owensboro, KY; cousins that he was close to, Gary Cooper (Ginger) of Owensboro and David Cooper (Debbie) of Fayetteville, GA; several nieces and nephews; close friends, Aaron Crumbley (Amy) of Bardstown and Rita Hamilton of Owensboro; his father figure and mentor, Ronnie Shepherd; and lastly, his “Ride or Die” fur baby, “Little Man.”
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Charlie’s family C/O Carolyn S. Brown, 900 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
