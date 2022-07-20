Charles “Charlie” William Hardesty, Jr., aka “Wildman”, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his home. He was born March 13, 1969, in Henderson to Charles William “Bill” Hardesty Sr. and Martha Campbell Hardesty. Charlie was a member of By His Side Fellowship Church where he was the audio/media director. He also worked as an auto repair mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Tabitha Hardesty; mother of his children, Misty Hardesty; mother, Martha Campbell Hardesty; father, Charles William “Bill” Hardesty Sr. and his wife, Paula; children, Ben Hardesty and Trinity Hardesty; brother, Bobby Easterday; sisters, Stacey, Haylee, and Leigh Anne; stepchildren, Rebecca Millar, Travis Millar, and Doug Wright; two grandchildren, Levi and Wyatt; many aunts, uncles, and cousins on the Campbell and Hardesty sides of the family that are too many to list; and his Brothers and Sisters in Christ.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at By His Side Fellowship Church, 1118 E. 4th Street, Owensboro. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at By His Side Fellowship Church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Charlie Hardesty Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 or at www.davisfuneralhome.
