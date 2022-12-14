Charles “Chuck” Boone, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Owensboro June 19, 1969, to the late Junior Albert and Sue Cook Boone. Chuck enjoyed fishing and watching tv, but his true enjoyment came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Boone, Jerry Boone, and Kenny Shirel.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Sandra Bowlin Boone; his children, Chad (Samantha) Bowlin, Suzie (Jeff) Hein, Harley Bowlin, Robert Bowlin, and Charles Bowlin; his grandchildren, Josh, Lyiah, Leland, Lilee, Carson, Lynnex, Hunter, Madalyn, Braxton, Jude, Colson, and Kaizer; his siblings, Ricky Johnson, Veronica (Jerry) Graham, and Elizabeth (Roger) Imes; along with his nieces and nephew, Savanna Mendoza, Alex Mathis, and Kasie Boone; and great nieces and nephews, Glenda, Sophia, Noah, Jace, and Karsyn.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Charles "Chuck" Boone and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
