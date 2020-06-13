Charles “Chuck” E. Batemon, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 11 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Feb. 1, 1939, in Buckeye, Arizona, to the late Lee Scott Batemon and Nina Juanita Miller Batemon, Chuck was a little spitfire who loved riding his motorcycle, fishing, bowling, dancing and billiards. He also enjoyed off-roading and was a member of the RWA Off-Road Truck Club. Chuck was a gifted whittler and made many items for his family, including crosses his daughters still hang from their car mirrors. People who saw Chuck would often think he was Willie Nelson and could also easily pass for Santa Claus with his trademark full white beard. Chuck loved his old, worn-out boots, which he kept in service with glue till the end.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Batemon also was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Myers; and his brother, Billy Batemon.
Survivors include his four daughters, Nina Voyles (Johnathan), Kimberly Jones (Joseph Jr.), both of Owensboro, Katherine Rivera (Alan) of Pueblo, Colorado, and Susan Batemon of Las Vegas; nine grandchildren, Jason and Charles Rivera, Timothy and Thomas Goatz, Eric Hill, Starrlina Rose (Skylar), Chance Colvin, Brandy Ruiz and Cash Kohr; and 24 great grandchildren.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Batemon’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences for the family of Chuck Batemon may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented