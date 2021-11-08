Charles “Chuck” Vella, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born July 22, 1932 in New York City to the late Edward and Mary Kudinsky Vella. Chuck served 20 years in the US Army and the US Air Force as a TSgt. He served in the Army during the Korean War and retired in 1971. He was also retired from Nevada Power.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Charles J. Vella; siblings, Charles Vella and Veronica Pampanella, both of Melbourne, Australia.
Survivors include two daughters, Theresa Bigler (Mark, Dad’s favorite!), of Dubuque, Iowa and Marie Dowell, of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Joseph, Catilin, Liza, Katy, John Mark, Elizabeth, Maggie, and Michael; and eight great-grandchildren, Ezra, Eli, Evie, Nicholas, Rorick, Gwennie, Natalia, and Caden; and two sisters, Lydia Schiavone and Mary Rose Florrimell, both of Melbourne, Australia.
There will be no local services. Burial will be in Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented