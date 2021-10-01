Charles “Chuck” W. Tong, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home. The Daviess County native was born Feb. 6, 1948, to the late Charles Walker Tong and Frances Payne Tong. Chuck had worked for many years in the warehouse at Clark Restaurant Service. He loved bowling, being outdoors and watching his kids play ball. Chuck was a devoted Catholic and member of Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Chuck also was preceded in death by the mother of his sons, Patricia Beth Tong earlier this year; as well as his brother Michael Tong; and sister Mary Jane Tong.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Robin Roberts; four sons, Chad, Chris, Jeremy (Christy) and David Tong; brothers Danny (Regina), Steve (Sally), John (Kim Sowders) and Wayne Tong; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until service time Monday.
Memories and condolences for the family of Chuck Tong may be left at www.glenncares.com.
