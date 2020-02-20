CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. — Charles Cockerell, 66, of Citrus Springs, Florida, passed away at 4:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit in Lecanto, Florida. Charles was born Oct. 15, 1953, in Dimple to the late Noble and Aline Embry Cockerell. He professed his faith and joined the Brooklyn Missionary Baptist Church in the spring of 1965. He worked at Dyna-Kleen in Owensboro for 23 years before moving to Florida, where he was the head custodian at Citrus Springs Middle School for 13 years before retiring. He spent his spare time remodeling his home, woodworking, working on cars, camping and fishing as much as he could with his family. He was a devoted husband, tremendous father, fortunate brother and dear uncle. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Noah and Ola Embry; paternal grandparents Alfred and Eva Cockerell; sisters Vonell Hillard, Connie Hunt and Diane Cockerell; and twin children Cambron and Chelsie Cockerell.
Charles Cockerell is survived by his wife, Stephani Worthington Cockerell; daughter Lindsay Cockerell of Citrus Springs, Florida; eight siblings, Kathleen Woodcock Gibb (Ken) of Morgantown, Jewlene Towery (John) of Utica, Floyd Cockerell (Connie) of Utica, Alice Simmons (Steve) of Owensboro, Max Cockerell (Sharon) of Lawrenceburg, David Cockerell of Owensboro, Ronnie Cockerell of Owensboro and Jerry Cockerell (Christie) of Lewisburg; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory at 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with Brother Roger Taylor. Burial will follow in the Worthington Private Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Charles wanted donations to any of the following organizations: VITAS Hospice, 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
