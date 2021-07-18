Charles Curtis “Ozzie” Osborne, 74, went out with a bang on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Owensboro. He was a loving son, husband, father, pappy, uncle and friend. Ozzie was born in Winchester on July 27, 1946, to the late Elton B and Mossie Osborne.
Legendary “Big O” dominated the basketball court at Clark County High School, where he earned himself a basketball scholarship to Auburn University. “WAR EAGLE.”
This larger-than-life man lived for and loved family, friends, sunshine, swimming pools, drag racing, a cold Ale-8, Cats basketball, Hoosier hoops, cold beer, Indianapolis Colts football and TV’s “Murder She Wrote.”
All who knew Ozzie loved his passion and outlook on life. Some even say he was a man of vision. We say, “Yeah, hell of a vision.”
He is “BARELY” survived by his wife of 51 years, Vicky Sue; his children, Tiffany (Phillip) Howard, Melody (Craig) Edgar, Harmony (Greg) McCart, Coby (April) Osborne, Michelle Quagliana…oh yeah, we can’t forget Ward Hessig…; along with his seven grandchildren, Spencer, Aidan, Colt, Allyson, Miles, Cooper and Harrison.
The family will hold a celebration of life to honor Ozzie from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hampton Inn and Suites, Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront. Family and friends are welcome to drop by.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Osborne.
