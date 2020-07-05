Charles D. Armstrong Jr., 88, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Heartford House. He was born Feb. 17, 1932, in Trigg County to the late Charles Dennis Armstrong Sr. and Maye Tuggle Armstrong of Cadiz. Charles was a devoted husband to Shirley Hancock Armstrong for over 65 years; proud father of four, Charles Dennis Armstrong III (deceased), Pam Bates (Ron), Chris Armstrong and wife Sherry and Mark Armstrong and wife Dana; six grandchildren, David and Josh (Jennifer) Gillim, Alex and Sara Armstrong, Nicole Crum (Cameron) and Charles Armstrong IV; a great-granddaughter, Claire Gillim; and a sister, Geneva “Pete” Priddy of Louisville.
Charlie was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, serving as a deacon for 48 years, and president of the “Winsome Seniors Sunday School Class” for 20 years. He had a great work ethic and considered it a blessing to serve his church and community. Charlie served on the board at the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association, the Advisory Board at Kentucky Wesleyan College, and was proud to be a Kentucky Colonel. Charlie was a self-employed businessman, working with his son, Mark, even into his late 80s, through the beginning of this year. He was a very generous man, always willing to help someone in need. Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps (U.S.A.F.). He enjoyed watching UK basketball and had a passion for antique and unique automobiles. Always having a friendly and positive attitude, Charlie never met a stranger.
The funeral service for Charlie Armstrong will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Bellevue Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. There will be a drive-through visitation from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and then visitation inside from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. On Friday, there will be visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bellevue Baptist Church.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Armstrong shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when entering the funeral home and church. You may enter the funeral home under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Winsome Senior Class, c/o Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 Highway 56, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Gideons International Association of Christian Business Men. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
