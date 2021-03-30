Charles D. Bowlds, 83, of Owensboro died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Charles was retired from Whirlpool. He served in the U.S. Army. Charles was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Charles is survived by his children, Teri Archie, Kristy (J.D.) Warnocks, and Steve Bowlds.
Committal service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Bowlds.
