HORSE BRANCH — Charles Dale Rearden, 78, passed away Sept. 25, 2021, at his home. He was born in Hartford on Nov. 18, 1942, son of the late Claude and Ruby Smith Rearden.
Charles was retired from Century Aluminum where he was an operator. He was an ordained minister, a member of USW Local 9423, a member of Clear Run Baptist Church, Hartford Masonic Lodge No. 675 and a member of Shriner’s Rizpah in Madisonville. He also was a foster parent for many children.
Charles lived with a servant’s heart. He loved everyone .
Charles was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Ann Rearden; and his brothers, Edmond, Lawrence, Carroll and Delmar Ray Rearden.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Ann Rearden; sons, Rodney Rearden, Jack Baker Autry (Rose), Michael Autry (Vickie) and Aubrey Dean Autry; daughters, Denise Rearden Autry, Becky Autry and Tammy Bush; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Pat Rearden; and Brownie.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Ricky Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Clear Run Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Masonic services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
