CENTRAL CITY -- Charles Daniel Arnold, 52, of Central City, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Nannie Arnold; daughters Camellia Nelson, Martina Dockery and Jessica Ward; son Charles Arnold Jr.; brothers Brian Arnold, Cecil Arnold and Tony Arnold; and sisters Tina Nannie, Penny Anderson and Tammy Ewing.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ, Bremen. Burial: Miller Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
