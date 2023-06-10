On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Charles “Dee” Payne, 82, of Whitesville, passed away in his home surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. He was born Aug. 31, 1940, to Omer L. and Elzora (Snyder) Payne. After serving in the Navy, he worked as a plumber/pipefitter and was a member of Local 633 for 59 years. On December 15, 1962, he married the love of his life, Linda. During their 60 years together, they built a beautiful life and had five children.
Dee was known for his humor and love of laughter, but at the same time, he knew the value of hard work. He lived life by the mantra of, “never put off to tomorrow what can be done today”, a value he worked to instill in his children and grandchildren. During his life, Dee faced his fight against cancer with unwavering strength, grace, and resilience. He taught us the importance of perseverance, even in the face of challenges.
Dee was an avid fan of Kentucky basketball and NASCAR. He cherished time with his family and loved ones. He was always excited to barbeque for his family and pass along his love for hunting, fishing, and farming to his children and grandchildren.
He will forever be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who brought joy into the lives of everyone he met. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Irlan, Gerald, Virgil, and Wilsie; and sister, Olda Mae.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Cindy Haight, Charles (Patricia) Payne, Anita (Brian) Johnson, Terri Payne, and Sherri McGary; grandchildren, Amber, Hillary, Austin, Brianna, Nathan, Tristan, Korey, Kierra, Doug, Marissa, Regan, Reese, Aidan, Parker, Erryl, and Ben; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Mason, Harper, Emma, Noah, Finn, Everly, Cole, Bennett, and Thomas; sisters, Marjorie Payne and Delores Wells; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, with the burial following in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation is 9 to 11:30 a.m., with the rosary at 9 a.m., Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
