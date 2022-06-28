CENTRAL CITY — Charles Delbert Chumley Jr., 78, of Central City, died June 24, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Chumley was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. He was a retired coal miner from Five Star Mining in Petersburg, Indiana.
Survivors: children, Lisa (David) Dozier, Tracy (Curt) Smith, Patricia Chumley, and Scott (Sheena) Chumley; step-daughter, Melissa (Mike) Chandler; brothers, Donnie (Donna) Chumley and Randall Chumley; and sisters, Sharon Knight and Anita (Penny) Porter.
Funeral Services will be private. Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
