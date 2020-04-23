Charles Dennis Clark, 89, of Owensboro, passed away from Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Carmel Home. He was born Feb. 3, 1931, in St. Joe to the late Durward John and Mary Helen Head Clark. He was the owner of Foy Paint and Wallpaper and a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Dennis was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed UK basketball and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary Thelma Clark; infant son Daniel; brother William Clark; and a sister, Elizabeth Mattingly.
He is survived by his children, daughter Dianne (Chuck) White and son Denny Clark; two grandchildren, Beth (Jarret) Martin and Travis (Hannah) White; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, D.J. Clark and Leon Clark; three sisters, Joan Clark, Nancy Walz and Anita Bergeuin; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family graveside services will be held at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Father Mike Clark officiating.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-by caravan remembrance from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, in the parking lot at James H. Davis Funeral Home. The family requests that you please come as you are and drive through. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Dennis’ family. Following the drive-by procession, mourners who process to the cemetery are asked to remain in their vehicles, so as to honor the mandates placed before us, as well as the family of Dennis.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Carmel Home for their excellent care of Dennis.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Suite 401, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
Commented