HARTFORD — Charles Dennis “Denny” Baxley passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital. He was born Aug. 29, 1951, in Hammond, Indiana to Wendell and Jeanette Baxley. He graduated from Whiting (IN) High School in 1969 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He initially worked for IBM and then worked for 30 years for AT&T as a service technician.
Denny was a member of the First Church of Christ in Whiting, Indiana. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, reading, and watching westerns, especially enjoying time with family and friends. He worked diligently for 10 years with the Ohio Co. Fair Board.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a stepson, Samuel Snell.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda; step-grandaughter, Alexas Snell; sister, Alice St. Clair (Coy); brother, Chris; four nephews; one niece; and many cousins.
A service of remembrance will be held at a future date.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent left at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
