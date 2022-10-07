Charles Donald “Don” Hagan, 81, of Owensboro, affectionately known to his family as “Namps”, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born to the late Samuel Milburn Hagan and Mary Myrtle Wathen.
Don was a skilled contractor and the founder of his family business, Hagan Construction. Even beyond retirement, he enjoyed going to work with his sons, grandsons, and even great-grandson in recent years. His most cherished construction project was his family cabin at Rough River Lake built in 1988, his late wife Jane’s favorite place, and a home where his family continues to gather to this day. When not at the construction site, Don could often be found enjoying a crossword puzzle, an old Western film, or attending a sporting event of one of his many grandchildren. One of his most prized roles was that of Santa Claus, a favorite Hagan tradition, and one that he played for decades, even in recent years.
Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Laura Jane Hagan; daughter, Ann Marie Hagan; grandson, Nicholas Lee Booth; and siblings, Martha Jean Hagan, James Norman “Fuzz On” Hagan, William Franklin Hagan, and Nina Marie Hagan.
He is survived by his sons, Donnie Hagan (Donna), Bill Hagan, and Steve Hagan, all of Owensboro; his daughter, Donna Booth Chambless (Rodney) of Columbus, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home with the burial to follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Hagan. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Charles Donald “Don” Hagan and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
