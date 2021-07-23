TELL CITY, Ind. — Charles Douglas Smith, 77, of Tell City, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2012, at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
He was born April 28, 1944, in Glasgow to the late Ralph Douglas Smith and Melba Lois Dubree Campbell. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed about any type of firearm. He enjoyed carpentry and at an early age, and he was baptized in a Baptist church. After working for many years, he retired from Commonwealth Aluminum.
Leaving behind to cherish his memory but celebrating the life that he lived is his son, David (Lisa) Smith of Cloverport; daughters Susan (Marvin) Hinton of Irvington and Leigh Anne (Brad) Wright of Owensboro; brother Jimmy (Yvonne) Smith of McQuady; sister Gail Hale of Cloverport; grandchildren Hunter Wright, Kristin McCracken, Rebecca Smith and Elizabeth Smith; and great-grandchildren Andrew and Eli Smith and Mason McCracken.
Per his request, he will be cremated, but the family will receive friends and family from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Cloverport Funeral Home.
Cloverport Funeral Home is honored to assist the family at this difficult time.
